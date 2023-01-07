Indiana at Northwestern: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

Indiana women’s basketball is set for another Big Ten road matchup with the Hoosiers travelling to Evanston, Illinois, to take on Northwestern.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

Indiana (13-1, 3-1 Big Ten) is coming off of a hard-fought home OT win over Nebraska wherein the Hoosiers allowed zero points in overtime and scored 12. The prior game, against Michigan State, marked Indiana’s first defeat on the season.

The Hoosiers are still finding their way offensively without Grace Berger, and the trip to Evanston affords them a chance to experiment with roles and lineups.

Northwestern (6-8, 0-4 Big Ten) is now without Veronica Burton, who is off in the WNBA, and it shows. The Wildcats took care of business against the weaker members of their nonconference slate, but got flattened against the likes of Oregon, Notre Dame and others. The Ducks won 100-57 in Eugene.

As their record shows, they’re still searching for that first Big Ten win. Indiana isn’t likely to give that to them, but Michigan State showed that you can never fully count out a conference foe this year.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 8 at 3 p.m.

Location: Evanston, Illinois

Streaming: Big Ten Plus

Game Thread

Have thoughts on the game? Share them before, during and after in the comment section below, our Indiana women’s basketball game thread.