Indiana vs Northwestern: Men’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

After whatever all that was in Iowa City, Indiana men’s basketball is returning home to Bloomington for a matchup with Northwestern.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

Indiana (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) has had an up-and-down opening to its season. There’s resume boosters, a home win over North Carolina and a road win against a good Xavier team. Then there’s the question marks, road losses to Rutgers, Kansas and now Iowa. Oh, and the Arizona game in Las Vegas.

To make matters worse, Indiana has lost two starters to injury just three games into Big Ten play. Xavier Johnson is out indefinitely with a foot injury that required surgery and Race Thompson suffered a leg injury against Iowa.

Northwestern (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) has had an... interesting season. The Wildcats’ losses include a narrow one to Auburn, a blowout at the hands of Pitt and then another blowout by Ohio State. They’ve had some close calls against the likes of Purdue Fort Wayne and brown. Then there’s the wins over Michigan State and Illinois, the latter of which was effectively a home game for the Illini in Chicago.

Not entirely sure what to make of this team, definitely not taking them lightly.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 8 at noon

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

TV: FS1

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM/ WIUX 99.1 FM

Game Thread

Follow along with the game and share your thoughts in the comments below, our Indiana men’s basketball game thread!