Indiana at Maryland: Men’s basketball how to watch, game notes, odds

Indiana men’s basketball, on a hot streak of five Big Ten wins, travels to College Park to take on Maryland on Tuesday night.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

Indiana (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) has recovered from a rough start to Big Ten play for five straight conference wins.

The Hoosiers have gotten a few strong performances from Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino, with Race Thompson returning from injury against Michigan State and re-entering the starting lineup against Minnesota.

Indiana is still without Xavier Johnson, though Hood-Schifino has stepped up as the team’s primary point guard in his stead.

Maryland (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) is looking to add a third straight Big Ten home win after defeating Wisconsin and Nebraska. The Terps have yet to lose a game at the XFINITY Center.

At 70 points per game, Maryland’s offense ranks eighth in the Big Ten while the defense allows 63.7 points per game, good for fifth in the conference. Jahmir Young leads the Terps in scoring with 16 points per game, which rises to 18.5 in conference play.

The Terrapins hand around the middle of the pack in the Big Ten when it comes to the 3-point shots, not attempting many and not making too many either.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Time/Date: Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. (ughhhhhhhh)

Location: College Park, Maryland

TV Channel: ESPN2

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM / WIUX 99.1 FM

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Maryland -3 | o/u: 139