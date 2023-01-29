Indiana vs. Rutgers: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

Indiana women’s basketball will close out a two game homestand this afternoon when they welcome the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers to town. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

No. 6 Indiana (19-1, 9-1 Big Ten) enters fresh off of a season-defining victory over No. 2 Ohio State last Thursday. National Player of the Year candidate Mackenzie Holmes scored 26 points while freshman guard Yarden Garzon connected on four three pointers to lead the Hoosiers past the Buckeyes. You can read more about that one here and here. The OSU win, coupled with a victory at No. 13 Michigan earlier in the week puts Indiana in good stead to make a jump in next week’s polls, assuming they can handle Rutgers later on today. They’ll also reclaim sole possession of first place in the B1G with a win.

Rutgers (9-13, 3-7 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak with an 86-82 victory over Penn State this past Thursday, a result that saw the program match their conference win total from a season ago. Although Rutgers’ team composition may not be of the same quality as Indiana’s they do have some solid players. Guard Kaylene Smikle in particular stands out. The freshman leads the team by a substantial margin in points-per-game with 17.2 and seems to be the piece that first year head coach Coquese Washington will build around moving forward. Forward Chyna Cornwell and her 8.8 rebounds-per-game also garner scouts’ attention.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 29th at 2:00p.m. ET

Location: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: BTN+

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM & WIUX 99.1 FM

Game thread

Follow along with the game and share your thoughts below, our Indiana women’s basketball game thread!