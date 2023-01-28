Indiana vs Ohio State: Men’s basketball how to watch, game notes, odds

Indiana men’s basketball will look to extend its conference winning streak when the Hoosiers welcome the Ohio State Buckeyes to Assembly Hall on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

Game Notes

Indiana (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) is on a four game winning streak heading into tonight’s matchup and has favorable conditions to add a fifth win against the Buckeyes.

The streak was largely sparked by star Trayce Jackson-Davis’ leadership and on-court play as Indiana’s centerpiece has galvanized the roster while growing more healthy over the course of the past few weeks.

The Buckeyes are unlikely to stop Jackson-Davis, so look for them to hone in on Trey Galloway, Tamar Bates and Jordan Geronimo to stay in the game.

Ohio State (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) has had as bad of a season as it could so far. The Buckeyes have lost to Big Ten bottomfeeders in Minnesota and Nebraska while being unable to secure a good win in the closing minutes against Purdue.

The roster is highly talented, but hasn’t been able to close out games with KenPom giving Ohio State one of the worst luck scores in the nation.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

TV Channel: FOX

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Indiana -5 | o/u: 145

