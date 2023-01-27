Indiana’s Mike Woodson expected to return to bench against Ohio State

Indiana men’s basketball head coach Mike Woodson is expected to return to the bench against Ohio State on Saturday night, per an official statement from Indiana Athletics.

Woodson is “doing great” and the team is following CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Indiana’s medical team expects him to be on the bench for tomorrow’s game.

Indiana was without Woodson during a close win over Minnesota, and he was replaced as acting coach largely by associate head coach Yasir Rosemond. Indiana’s protocol in the event of Mike Woodson’s ejection or inability to coach calls for the assistant with that week’s scout to coach in his stead from the bench.