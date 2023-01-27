Weekly Blast: Indiana men’s and women’s basketball add to winning streaks

Happy Friday, Hoosier fans.

It was quite the week for Indiana basketball with both the men’s and women’s teams earning key victories to extend established conference winning streaks. Here’s everything you need to know about this week in Indiana Athletics from The Crimson Quarry:

Men’s basketball defeats Michigan State at home

Indiana men’s basketball welcomed Michigan State to Assembly Hall on Sunday and promptly handed the Spartans a loss.

Between a highlight reel dunk from Trayce Jackson-Davis and some strong performances from the arc from Tamar Bates and Trey Galloway, there was plenty to talk about after the game.

Three Things: Indiana men’s basketball defeats Michigan State 82-69

WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis sends Michigan State to the shadow realm

It’s time to Calm Down about Indiana men’s basketball

Indiana women’s basketball defeats Michigan on the road

Indiana women’s basketball travelled to Ann Arbor this week and left with a win that looked closer than it truly was.

The win allowed the Hoosiers to get over a potential speedbump ahead of a massive home matchup against No. 2 Ohio State at Assembly Hall on Thursday.

Indiana vs Michigan: Women’s basketball Q&A with Maize n Brew

Indiana men’s basketball escapes Minnesota with a win

The Hoosiers didn’t know they would be without head coach Mike Woodson, out with COVID-19, until the morning of the matchup against Minnesota.

Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond, who handled scouting duties for the Gophers, acted as Indiana’s head coach on the bench per Indiana’s protocol in the event of Woodson’s ejection or inability to coach.

It wasn’t pretty, but it definitely happened.

Three Things: Indiana men’s basketball wins at Minnesota 61-57

Mike Woodson not coaching against Minnesota

Indiana women’s basketball defeats No. 2 Ohio State at Assembly Hall

Hoosier fans delivered an all-time attendance record for an Indiana women’s basketball regular season matchup and the Hoosiers delivered a win over the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Indiana became nigh unstoppable after a buzzsaw run on offense and defense in the third quarter that all but put the game out of reach for the Buckeyes.

Column: Indiana women’s basketball deserves as much energy as they give going forward

Three Things: Indiana women’s basketball beats Ohio State 78-65