Indiana vs. Ohio State: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

Indiana women’s basketball will play their third of three straight ranked matchups tonight when they host No. 2 Ohio State in Assembly Hall.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

No. 6 Indiana (18-1, 8-1 Big Ten) has won six straight games since suffering their first loss of the season at Michigan State on December 29th. They were last in action this past Monday when they defeated No. 13 Michigan 92-83 in Ann Arbor. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes recorded 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Minnesota transfer Sara Scalia added 19 points off the bench to lead the Hoosiers in that one. Indiana’s offense has really been humming as of late, they’ve scored 80+ points in each of their past three outings. They’ll likely needed a similar output to get it done tonight, as Ohio State’s 85.6 points per game mark is the sixth-best in the country.

No. 2 Ohio State (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) are fresh off their first loss of the season, having dropped an absolute barnburner to No. 10 Iowa on Monday. The Buckeyes are led by senior guard Taylor Mikesell who currently ranks fourth in the nation in three pointers made with 63. Guard Taylor Thierry and forward Cotie McMahon are also worth mentioning. They’ve helped OSU continue to excel offensively in the absence of noted Hoosier-destroyer Jacy Sheldon, who has missed most of the season with a foot injury. Sheldon is expected to return to the court sooner than later but her status for tonight’s tilt is unknown, we’ll have an update for you once we learn more.

Winner takes at least a share of first place in the Big Ten standings, this is gonna be a good one.

When is the game and how can I watch?

If you call yourself an Indiana fan and are able to make it you really should be at the game tonight. We’ve got you covered on how to attend here, but just in case, this is what you need to know if you truly cannot make it:

Game Date/Time: Thursday, Jan. 26th at 8:30p.m. ET

Location: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM & WIUX 99.1 FM

Game thread

Follow along with the game and share your thoughts below, our Indiana women’s basketball game thread!