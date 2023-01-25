Mike Woodson Will Not Coach Tonight at Minnesota

According to a press release from Indiana University, men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson will not coach tonight as he recovers from COVID-19. The full release reads as follows:

Indiana University men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson will not coach tonight when the Hoosiers play at Minnesota as he is recovering from COVID.

Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond has tonight’s scout and will handle all media obligations.

Rosemond joined Indiana’s staff last year, but was promoted to Associate Head Coach in the offseason by coach Woodson. He has over 12 years of college coaching experience, dating back to 2008, when he became an assistant coach at the University of Oregon.

Rosemond has been instrumental in expanding Indiana’s recruiting footprint in the southern states, landing guys like Kaleb Banks and Jakai Newton from Georgia. He’s also coached multiple future NBA picks, most recently Collin Sexton and Kira Lewis Jr. at the University of Alabama.

COVID-19 also impacted the game between Wisconsin and Northwestern, which was played earlier this week after Northwestern could not field enough healthy players on the originally scheduled date.

Minnesota announced earlier today that it will be without Dawson Garcia, who’s recovering from a foot injury, and freshman Pharrell Payne, who is in concussion protocol. Garcia leads the Gophers in scoring with 14.9 points per game, while Payne had been averaging 7.2 ppg. in his freshman season before the injury.