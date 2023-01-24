Here’s how to attend Indiana women’s basketball vs. Ohio State

No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball is set to host No. 2 Ohio State in Bloomington on Thursday at Assembly Hall.

The Buckeyes will enter the matchup with the No. 2 ranking in the AP Poll, but lost to Iowa at home on Monday night. The Hoosiers would be in a position to rise in the polls with a win after beating Michigan in Ann Arbor on Monday.

Assembly Hall should be loud for this one, they should have to open the balcony.

Indiana is in the midst of its greatest start in program history at 18-1 and head coach Teri Moren just became the Hoosiers’ all-time winningest head coach following a road win over Illinois.

Thursday. Assembly Hall. 8:30 p.m.

As such, we’ve prepared an attendance guide for those interested:

How to buy tickets

Tickets for the general public are available on the Indiana Athletics website.

Adults: $10.00 per ticket

Youth (18 and under): $5.00 per ticket

Groups (25+): $5.00 per ticket

Students, faculty and staff of Indiana University receive complimentary admission into Indiana women’s basketball home games. Simply present your CrimsonCard at the door for entry.

Crimson Guard Blackout

Indiana’s student section, the Crimson Guard, is hosting a blackout theme for the game.

Make sure to wear black!