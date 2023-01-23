Indiana vs. Michigan: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

Indiana women’s basketball will play their second of three consecutive ranked matchups tonight as they’ll travel to Ann Arbor to take on No. 13 Michigan.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

No. 6 Indiana (17-1, 7-1 Big Ten) was last in action this past Wednesday when they defeated No. 21 Illinois by a score of 83-72 on the road. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes registered her eighth double-double of the season in that one, scoring 30 points and adding ten rebounds. Holmes has been on fire as of late and is starting to become a legitimate contender in the National Player of the Year conversation. Indiana can tie Ohio State for first place in the B1G with a victory against the Wolverines and a Buckeye loss to Iowa tonight.

No. 13 Michigan (16-3, 6-2 Big Ten) enters tonight’s game at fifth in the Big Ten standings, but could jump all the way to second with a win and an Iowa loss to Ohio State. The Wolverines have won three straight games since losing to the aforementioned Hawkeyes on 1/7 and have been paced offensively forward Emily Kiser and guard Laila Phelia. Michigan beat Indiana 65-50 in their sole meeting a year ago.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Monday, Jan. 23 at 8:15p.m. ET

Location: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM

