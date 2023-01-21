Indiana’s Crimson Guard hosting black out for women’s basketball vs. Ohio State

Indiana’s student section, the IU Crimson Guard, is putting on a blackout theme for when the No. 6 Hoosiers host the Big Ten-leading No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday.

ONE WEEK AWAY.



#6 vs #2.



You don’t want to miss this! ️ pic.twitter.com/qqhx8WGPgh — Crimson Guard (@IUCrimsonGuard) January 19, 2023

Indiana previously put on a white out theme for the men’s basketball game against North Carolina.

Ohio State currently stands undefeated behind a high-powered offense that built off of an impressive 2021-22 season from the Buckeyes with head coach Kevin McGuff cemented as a candidate for National Coach of the Year.

Indiana went undefeated against Ohio State last season with wins in Columbus and at the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

Admission into women’s basketball games is free for all students and staff of Indiana University. Simply present your IU CrimsonCard at the door for entry. The student section is located behind the south basket.