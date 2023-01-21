Indiana vs Michigan State: Men’s basketball how to watch, game notes, odds, more

Indiana men’s basketball is set to welcome Tom Izzo and Michigan State to Bloomington on Sunday. The Hoosiers have a shot at getting back to .500 after a poor start to Big Ten play.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

Indiana (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) is coming off of two dominant wins despite still missing Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson, one at home over Wisconsin and another on the road against Illinois.

With the season trending poorly, Trayce Jackson-Davis held a players-only meeting ahead of the Wisconsin game and led Indiana in scoring during both outings. Indiana will look to continue his hot streak at home against Michigan State.

Michigan State (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten) had an impressive winning steak snapped by Illinois and lost to Purdue not too long after. The Spartans recovered with a dominant home win over Rutgers.

The Spartans are having a fairly standard season in the Big Ten, but can’t be counted out as long as Izzo is there. Most teams have trouble winning in Assembly Hall, but don’t lean on that too much when looking at this matchup.

When is the game and how can I watch

Game Date/Time: Sunday, January 22 at noon

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

TV Channel: CBS

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1 FM

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Indiana -3.5 | o/u: 138

