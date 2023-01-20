Indiana Athletics begins selling men’s and women’s basketball jerseys

Indiana Athletics has begun selling men’s and women’s basketball jerseys with players’ names on the back through the official team store, per a tweet.

The jerseys differ from what each team actually wears on the floor, lacking piping around the arm holes of the men’s and the stripes on the sides of the women’s jerseys. Traditionally, Indiana’s jerseys have lacked a last name for symbolic reasons, “play for the name on the front, not the back”.

Coming in crimson, each jersey costs $120 on the team site.