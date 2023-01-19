Indiana vs. Illinois: Men’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

Indiana men’s basketball heads to Champaign tonight to take on an Illinois team that’s now won four straight.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

Offensively, the Illini are led by senior Terrence Shannon Jr., who averages 17.6 points and 3.2 assists per game. He and Jayden Epps, who averages 9.7 points per game, are the primary threats from Illinois’ backcourt. Like Indiana, the Illini rely heavily on inside scoring, with 49.6% of their offense coming from inside the arc. Illinois has struggled overall from deep this year, hitting just 33.1% of its 3-point attempts, good for 203rd nationally. Matthew Mayer, the Baylor transfer, is the biggest threat from 3-point range, hitting 37.4% of his 91 attempts.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Thursday, Jan. 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

TV: FS1

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM/ WIUX 99.1 FM

