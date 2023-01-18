It’s official, Teri Moren is the winningest coach in Indiana program history

With a road win over Illinois on Wednesday night, Teri Moren claimed yet another milestone in Hoosier history by becoming the all-time winningest head coach in women’s basketball program history with 189 wins.

Originally from Seymour, Indiana, where she starred at Seymour High School and later at Purdue, Moren took over Indiana’s program in 2014 following Curt Miller’s departure for an assistant role in the WNBA.

With previous head coaching stops at Indiana State and the University of Indianapolis, Moren took charge of a program that had just four appearances in the NCAA Tournament at the time of her hiring and doubled that number by 2022, earning an NIT title en route to sustained tournament success.

The Hoosiers made their deepest March run under Moren during the 2020-21 season, which ended in the Elite Eight.