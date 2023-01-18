Indiana vs. Illinois: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

Indiana women’s basketball will play their first of three consecutive ranked matchups tonight as they’ll travel to Champaign to take on No. 21 Illinois.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

No. 6 Indiana (16-1, 6-1 Big Ten) is coming off a huge weekend in which picked up two key conference victories at home. The Hoosiers defeated No. 9 Maryland 68-61 on Thursday thanks to 18 points from Oregon transfer Sydney Parrish and a couple crucial plays late from star guard Grace Berger. Indiana followed the big win up with a 93-56 throttling of Wisconsin on Sunday. Four Hoosiers scored in double figures and the game was attended by 10,422 fans, setting a new program record for regular season home game attendance. Pretty good weekend for the Cream and Crimson.

No. 21 Illinois (15-3, 5-2 Big Ten) is off to their best start in some time. The Illini have won eight of nine since nearly upsetting Indiana in Assembly Hall on 12/4. More on that one here. Makira Cook is the name to know on the Illinois roster. The junior guard ranks sixth in the Big Ten in scoring with 18.3ppg and went off for 33 against the Hoosiers in game one of their season series. Cook can ball.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 8:00p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

TV: BTN+

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM/ WIUX 99.1 FM

Game Thread

Follow along with the game and share your thoughts in the comments below, our Indiana women’s basketball game thread!