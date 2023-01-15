Former Center Grove quarterback Tayven Jackson commits to Indiana football

Coach Tom Allen landed his quarterback of the future today, as Tayven Jackson announced his commitment to Indiana football after transferring out of Tennessee.

Jackson is the younger brother of Indiana men’s basketball star, Trayce Jackson-Davis, who put on a show yesterday in front of Tayven and Tom Allen. Tayven entered the portal just two days ago and made the trip to Bloomington for his first and only recruiting trip.

Coming out of Center Grove High School, Tayven was a four-star pro-style quarterback ranked 13th in country at his position. He was recruited by the Hoosiers out of high school, but opted for Tennessee after being offered by a number of top programs, including Michigan and Auburn.

In his single season with the Volunteers, Jackson saw limited action, appearing in just three games and attempting four passes. He completed three of those passes for a total of 37 yards while rushing for 10 yards on four attempts.

At Indiana, Tayven likely takes the top spot on the QB depth chart over sophomore Brendan Sorsby and the injured Dexter Williams, who will not be available to start the season. Tom Allen has also added two new receivers from the transfer portal in E.J Williams from Clemson and Dequece Carter from Fordham, who should give Jackson some options after the departures of Emery Simmons, Malachi Holt-Bennett, and AJ Barner.