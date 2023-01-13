Indiana vs. Wisconsin: Men’s basketball how to watch, game notes, odds

Indiana men’s basketball.

We’re still doing this. There are still games to be played.

Here’s everything you need to know about the next one:

Game Notes

Indiana (10-6, 1-4 Big Ten) is in the midst of a free-fall.

The Hoosiers’ season, which started off with wins over weaker nonconference foes, Xavier and North Carolina, hit a snag with losses to Arizona and Kansas. The latter was particularly consequential due to starting point guard Xavier Johnson suffering a foot injury. The injury woes would continue, with Race Thompson injuring his leg during a road loss to Iowa.

Five games into conference play and Indiana’s sole Big Ten win is Nebraska. Not great. With Indiana’s offense lacking flow and the defense falling apart, Indiana needs a few wins to keep the season alive.

It’s worth noting that, per Jack Ankony, Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson, the younger brother of Trayce Jackson-Davis, will attend the game with Tom Allen as a recruiting visit.

Quarterback Tayven Jackson is in the transfer portal after one season at Tennessee. Jackson told https://t.co/mAhUOeh1Ih he's attending the IU-Wisconsin basketball game with #iufb coach Tom Allen on Saturday. #iubb



"I love Indiana and it’s always home." https://t.co/aJGLyzEMBj — Jack Ankony (@ankony_jack) January 13, 2023

Wisconsin (11-4, 3-2 Big Ten) is Wisconsin.

Honestly I don’t need to say much more than that. If you’ve seen Wisconsin men’s basketball, that’s what you’re getting. The Badgers lost to Kansas by one (1) point, so if you’re not a math guy just know that’s significantly better than what Indiana did.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

TV Channel: CBS (literally why though)

Streaming: Sling

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Indiana -4.5 | o/u: 135.5