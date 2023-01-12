Indiana vs. Maryland: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

Indiana women’s basketball will be hosting a huge Big Ten matchup tonight as they welcome the Maryland Terrapins to Assembly Hall.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

No. 6 Indiana (14-1, 4-1 Big Ten) is coming off of a 72-50 victory over Northwestern in which they saw star guard Grace Berger return after missing over a month with a knee injury. Berger scored 16 points and added 5 assists in her first game back.

No. 9 Maryland (13-3, 4-1 Big Ten) is on a bit of a hot streak, having won each of their last six games. Big wins over Top-10 squads in UConn and Notre Dame have kept the Terrapins in the title contenders conversation, despite losing 2022 All-Big Ten selections Ashley Owusu and Angel Reese to the transfer portal over the summer. Senior guard Diamond Miller has led Maryland offensively so far this season.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM/ WIUX 99.1 FM

Game Thread

Follow along with the game and share your thoughts in the comments below, our Indiana women’s basketball game thread!