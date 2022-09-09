Everything you need to know about Indiana football’s Parker Hanna

With Indiana football losing Matthew Bedford for the season to a torn ACL, head coach Tom Allen said that transfer lineman Parker Hanna will take his starting spot on the line for the Hoosiers’ matchup with the Idaho Vandals.

Allen says Parker Hanna, again, is going to be the starter at right tackle and that he's responded to the challenge with Matthew Bedford being out. Said Joshua Sales has opportunities to step up. Sales is listed as backup LT and RT. — Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) September 8, 2022

With that in mind, here’s what you’ve gotta know about Indiana’s newest starter on the line.

Hanna joined Indiana through the portal

Hanna, originally from Stratford, Texas, entered the transfer portal after five years at West Texas A&M University. Those five years saw 33 starts at left tackle and two All-Lone Star Conference honors as a member of the second team and an honorable mention.

Now, the 24-year-old Hanna will switch over to the right side of the line and look to make an immediate impact.

He comes with a built-in nickname

Those who frequent the bird app may already be aware, but Hanna’s commitment graphic featured his “Park the Shark” nickname: