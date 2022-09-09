 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything you need to know about Indiana football’s Parker Hanna

“Park the Shark” is likely getting the start for Indiana against Idaho. Here’s what you’ve gotta know.

By Luke.Norton
Syndication: The Herald-Times Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

With Indiana football losing Matthew Bedford for the season to a torn ACL, head coach Tom Allen said that transfer lineman Parker Hanna will take his starting spot on the line for the Hoosiers’ matchup with the Idaho Vandals.

With that in mind, here’s what you’ve gotta know about Indiana’s newest starter on the line.

Hanna joined Indiana through the portal

Hanna, originally from Stratford, Texas, entered the transfer portal after five years at West Texas A&M University. Those five years saw 33 starts at left tackle and two All-Lone Star Conference honors as a member of the second team and an honorable mention.

Now, the 24-year-old Hanna will switch over to the right side of the line and look to make an immediate impact.

Information sourced from Indiana Athletics’ official website.

He comes with a built-in nickname

Those who frequent the bird app may already be aware, but Hanna’s commitment graphic featured his “Park the Shark” nickname:

