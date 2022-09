Indiana announces 2022-23 women’s basketball schedule

The Big Ten Conference officially announced its 2022-23 women’s basketball schedule in a live broadcast Wednesday.

With a reloaded roster and plenty of ranked opponents both throughout the conference and in nonconference matchups, Indiana will look to run it back after the Hoosiers’ 2021-22 season came to an end in the Sweet Sixteen.

Season tickets are available for purchase here.

Here’s what Indiana’s got:

Nov. 4 - Kentucky Wesleyan (Exhibition) - Home

Nov. 8 - Vermont - Home

Nov. 11 - UMass Lowell - Home

Nov. 14 - at Tennessee - Away (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Nov. 17 - Bowling Green State University - Home

Nov. 20 - Quinnipiac - Home

Nov. 25 - Auburn - Neutral (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Nov. 26 - Memphis - Neutral (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Dec. 1 - North Carolina - Home

Dec. 4 - Illinois (Big Ten Opener) - Home

Dec. 8 - Penn State - Away (State College, Pennsylvania)

Dec. 18 - Morehead State - Home

Dec. 21 - Butler - Home

Dec. 29 - Michigan State - Away (East Lansing, Michigan)

Jan. 1 - Nebraska - Home

Jan. 8 - Northwestern - Away (Evanston, Illinois)

Jan. 12 - Maryland - Home

Jan. 15 - Wisconsin - Home

Jan. 18 - Illinois - Away (Champaign, Illinois)

Jan. 23 - Michigan - Away (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Jan. 26 - Ohio State - Home

Jan. 29 - Rutgers - Home

Feb. 1 - Minnesota - Away (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Feb. 5 - Purdue - Away (West Lafayette, Indiana)

Feb. 9 - Iowa - Home

Feb. 13 - Ohio State - Away (Columbus, Ohio)

Feb. 16 - Michigan - Home

Feb. 19 - Purdue - Home

Feb. 26 - Iowa - Away (Iowa City, Iowa)