Crimson Quarry to host Twitter Space at The Upstairs Pub for Indiana vs. Cincinnati

The staff of the Crimson Quarry will host a Twitter Space on our official account from The Upstairs Pub in Bloomington for Indiana football’s matchup with Cincinnati this Saturday.

hey, we're doing a thing pic.twitter.com/De563TquBL — crimson quarry (@crimsonquarry) September 22, 2022

The pregame show, consisting of general banter and a QnA session, will begin an hour before kickoff at 2:30. Our halftime show will mostly be banter based on whatever has happened in the first two quarters, with a short QnA if the situation calls for it. Our postgame show will have our immediate reactions and implications on a win or loss for the Hoosiers.

All are welcome to join us, be they media, Hoosier fans or just general fans of college football.

If you have any questions that you’d like us to answer during our pregame show, please leave them in the comments below or in the replies on Twitter!