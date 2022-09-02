NEW: Connor Bazelak is Indiana football’s starting quarterback

At long last, we finally know the answer to Indiana football’s quarterback question.

Per FS1, Connor Bazelak will be Indiana’s starter following a quarterback competition that began in the spring and extended into fall camp, which eventually narrowed down to Bazelak and Jack Tuttle.

Head coach Tom Allen made this choice weeks ago, letting both men and the team know.

He’ll have big shoes to fill following the transfer of Michael Penix Jr., who joined former offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer at Washington and was recently named the Huskies’ starting quarterback.

Bazelak was initially recruited by Tom Allen and co. out of Archbishop Alter High School in Ohio. He elected to join the Hoosiers through the transfer portal this offseason after spending the past few seasons as the starter at Missouri.

Now he and his strong arm will look to guide Indiana to a winning record. And who knows, given his 3-point shooting ability, Mike Woodson might come knocking for his help on the court this season.

(that was a joke, but you get it)