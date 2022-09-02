Indiana vs. Illinois: Football game thread/how to watch

At last, Indiana football returns to “The Rock.”

The Hoosiers are set to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini tonight at 8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. Here’s a few things you should know about the matchup, including how to watch.

Make sure to follow along and share your thoughts in the comments throughout the game!

How to watch/listen

Broadcast:

FS1

Listen:

Indiana Athletics official radio network

WIUX Stream OR 99.1 FM

Illinois is 1-0

That win came against Wyoming, but was a win nonetheless. Illinois has seen live game action, which is an advantage they hold over Indiana.

Mind you, that advantage is a bit of a double-edged sword since Tom Allen got the coaching staff together for some note-taking during the matchup, but still. Something to keep in mind.

We don’t know who’ll start at quarterback

Someone will be tossing the pigskin for the Hoosiers tonight. For strategic reasons, Allen has declined to name just who that’s gonna be.

We also don’t know, but we did put together some stat graphs for Jack Tuttle and Connor Bazelak, the two contenders for the role, that you can take a peek at right here.

Bret Bielema

Mr. Run Up The Score is back in the Big Ten, this time he’s leading the Illini instead of the Badgers.

Hoosier fans have less than fond memories of the man they call “Bert,” mostly for the 83-20 box score he was largely responsible for when Indiana travelled to Madison in 2010. He’s brought that run scheme to Illinois, so look for Allen to zero in on the run game in the defensive game plan.

Game Thread

Share your thoughts on the matchup in the comments below!