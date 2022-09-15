 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Indiana football mailbag: Week 3 vs. Western Kentucky

You asked, we answered.

By Luke.Norton
NCAA Football: Boca Raton Bowl-Appalachian State at Western Kentucky Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Well, we’re onto the second edition of our weekly Indiana football mailbag. You asked, and now we’ll answer.

1. Tailgating menus

This could best be accomplished via Twitter thread in the days leading up to the game

2. Dasan McCullough

Dasan McCullough is so wildly unique in so many ways.

First, he’s an impact player as a true freshman on defense, don’t see that too often. Second, he’s doing that for Indiana, which isn’t exactly known for high end recruits that make an immediate difference yet there he is bringing down the quarterback multiple times.

This season? He’s a swiss army knife with the athleticism to do just about whatever Tom Allen wants him to do. Deploying him as a rotational pass rusher works and he’s had an impact in the run game already as well. I wouldn’t expect to see him in coverage too much this year.

Long term is much more difficult to say, but I’d say he’ll keep being a swiss army knife while also adding coverage duties to that role. This is the kind of player that NFL scouts already have eyes on, and it’s up to Tom Allen and co. to send him off to those ranks better than he was when he arrived.

3. Good losses or bad wins?

Bad wins will always be better because a bad win is still a win for a program in desperate need of them.

4. Chili at tailgates?

Who am I, an SB Nation team blogger, to tell another man what he can and cannot have at a tailgate.

That being said, it would probably be best on a cool, cloudy day in late November.

