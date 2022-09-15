Indiana football mailbag: Week 3 vs. Western Kentucky

Well, we’re onto the second edition of our weekly Indiana football mailbag. You asked, and now we’ll answer.

1. Tailgating menus

I am once again asking for tailgate menus. What we eating and drinking. I’m going with egg and cheese muffin sandwiches. To drink a modified White Russian with coffee. More to come. — William Folmer (@whfolmer) September 14, 2022

This could best be accomplished via Twitter thread in the days leading up to the game

2. Dasan McCullough

What’s dasan mccullough ceiling for this year and in his career overall. — Joey Kagan (@JoeyKagan2) September 14, 2022

Dasan McCullough is so wildly unique in so many ways.

First, he’s an impact player as a true freshman on defense, don’t see that too often. Second, he’s doing that for Indiana, which isn’t exactly known for high end recruits that make an immediate difference yet there he is bringing down the quarterback multiple times.

This season? He’s a swiss army knife with the athleticism to do just about whatever Tom Allen wants him to do. Deploying him as a rotational pass rusher works and he’s had an impact in the run game already as well. I wouldn’t expect to see him in coverage too much this year.

Long term is much more difficult to say, but I’d say he’ll keep being a swiss army knife while also adding coverage duties to that role. This is the kind of player that NFL scouts already have eyes on, and it’s up to Tom Allen and co. to send him off to those ranks better than he was when he arrived.

3. Good losses or bad wins?

In the Wilson era, we were told we were having 'good losses'. Now we have had back-to-back 'bad wins'. Which is/was better and why? — Keith (@NuEastBeast) September 14, 2022

Bad wins will always be better because a bad win is still a win for a program in desperate need of them.

4. Chili at tailgates?

When is it acceptable to have chili at tailgates? Like is it okay to have it whenever or only when its below 40 degrees? — Isaac Romig (@IsaacRomig1) September 14, 2022

Who am I, an SB Nation team blogger, to tell another man what he can and cannot have at a tailgate.

That being said, it would probably be best on a cool, cloudy day in late November.