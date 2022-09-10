Indiana vs. Idaho: football game thread/how to watch

When Indiana football head coach Tom Allen spoke with the media on Thursday, his voice was hoarse and raspy.

For anyone who knows him, that’s actually pretty normal for Allen. Thursday, however, was an especially raspy day for the Hoosiers’ coach. He’s spent the week yelling in practice and throughout the facilities.

Not necessarily out of anger, mind you. Having been to an Indiana football practice, Allen will yell compliments and praise with all the tenacity you’d expect. This time, he was asking sure to keep energy levels high as Indiana welcomes an FCS opponent in the Idaho Vandals.

Those in the know of Pac-12 After Dark know that the Vandals caused a few issues for their first opponent, Washington State, just last week. Indiana may have handed Idaho a decisive defeat in the 2021 season, but this isn’t the time for the Hoosiers to let their guard down.

How to watch/listen

Indiana vs. Idaho is set to kick off at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. The game will be broadcast by the Big Ten Network.

IU Radio Network Link

WIUX Stream Link (or 99.1 FM)

Game thread

Leave your thoughts on the matchup before, during and after the game in our #iufb game thread in the comments below!