Jordan Hulls joins Indiana men’s basketball as recruiting director

Former Indiana men’s basketball standout Jordan Hulls is joining head coach Mike Woodson’s program in Bloomington as Director of Recruiting, according to an official press release.

Hulls is replacing Brian Walsh, who was named an assistant coach earlier this offseason.

“He is a great family man who has competed at the highest level in high school here in Bloomington, as a Hoosier who won a Big Ten title and played for the No. 1 team in the country, and for the last nine years as a professional basketball player overseas,” Woodson said in the release. “Anyone you talk to who has spent any amount of time with him has the utmost respect for him. With his experiences, I believe he can be a tremendous asset to our players and staff and we are excited for he and his family to come back home.”

Hulls is a graduate of Bloomington South High School, where he was named Mr. Basketball in 2009.

As a player, Hulls was a member of Indiana’s 2013 Big Ten Championship team and ranks fourth in program history in career 3-point field goal percentage with 44.1% and made a Big Ten record 58 consecutive free throws in 2010-11.

“It’s hard to put into words what this opportunity means to me and my family,” Hulls said in the release. ”Indiana University has been a part of me my whole life and I couldn’t be more excited to come home and work with Coach Woodson, the entire staff, and our players in the program. The relationships built during my time at IU with my teammates, coaches, and community helped shape me into the person I am today. I’m looking forward to building those same type of relationships as I enter into this new and exciting chapter of life in a different role at IU.”

Additionally, Woodson promoted Steven Surface to Director of Basketball Operations. Surface is replacing Benny Sander, who joined former head coach Archie Miller at the University of Rhode Island.

Surface is an alumnus of Indiana University-Bloomington, and has worked with the program for the past six years as a graduate assistant, administrative intern, senior staff assistant and operations analyst.