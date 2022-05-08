Former Hoosiers in the NBA: 2022 NBA Playoffs schedule for May 8-14

There are two former Indiana men’s basketball players whose teams are competing in the conference semifinals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs: Victor Oladipo (Miami Heat) and Juwan Morgan (Boston Celtics).

Here’s the schedule of this week’s playoff games involving the teams of former Hoosiers.

Sunday, May 8

Game 4 | Miami Heat (2-1) at Philadelphia 76ers | TNT

Monday, May 9

Game 4 | Boston Celtics (1-2) at Milwaukee Bucks | TNT

Tuesday, May 10

Game 5 | Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers | TNT

Wednesday, May 11

Game 5 | Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks | TNT

Thursday, May 12

(if necessary) Game 6 | Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers | ESPN

Friday, May 13

(if necessary) Game 6 | Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks | ESPN