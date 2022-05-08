Former Hoosiers in the NBA: 2022 NBA Playoffs schedule for May 8-14

There are two former Indiana men’s basketball players whose teams are competing in the conference semifinals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs: Victor Oladipo (Miami Heat) and Juwan Morgan (Boston Celtics).
Here’s the schedule of this week’s playoff games involving the teams of former Hoosiers.
Sunday, May 8
Game 4 | Miami Heat (2-1) at Philadelphia 76ers | TNT
Monday, May 9
Game 4 | Boston Celtics (1-2) at Milwaukee Bucks | TNT
Tuesday, May 10
Game 5 | Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers | TNT
Wednesday, May 11
Game 5 | Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks | TNT
Thursday, May 12
(if necessary) Game 6 | Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers | ESPN
Friday, May 13
(if necessary) Game 6 | Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks | ESPN
