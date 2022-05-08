Former Hoosiers in the NBA: Week in review (May 1-7)

Here’s a roundup of how the former Indiana men’s basketball players in the NBA have performed in the NBA playoffs in the last week, from Sunday, May 1 through games played on Saturday, May 7.

Victor Oladipo, Miami Heat

May 1 | Game 1 | Miami Heat 106, Philadelphia 76ers 92 | 5 points, 5 rebounds

May 4 | Game 2 | Miami Heat 119, Philadelphia 76ers 103 | 19 points, 6 rebounds

May 6 | Game 3 | Philadelphia 76ers 99, Miami Heat 79 | 6 points, 2 assists

Oladipo has now played in five games in a row for Miami. He hadn’t played in more than three in a row all season before this current stretch. He’s been playing at least 20 minutes per game off the bench, although his role on offense has been inconsistent, as he has taken as few as five shots in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals and as many as 16 in Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Juwan Morgan, Boston Celtics

May 1 | Game 1 | Milwaukee Bucks 101, Boston Celtics 89

May 3 | Game 2 | Boston Celtics 109, Milwaukee Bucks 86

May 7 | Game 3 | Milwaukee Bucks 103, Boston Celtics 101

Facing the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics have not played Juwan Morgan in the Eastern Conference semifinals, after not playing him in the first round, either. He has logged seven DNPs in a row after being inactive for Boston’s last two regular season games.