Former Hoosiers in the NBA: Week in review (May 22-28)

Here’s a roundup of how the former Indiana men’s basketball players in the NBA have performed in the NBA playoffs in the last week, from Sunday, May 22 through games played on Saturday, May 28.
Victor Oladipo, Miami Heat
May 23 | Game 4 | Boston Celtics 102, Miami Heat 82 | 23 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds
May 25 | Game 5 | Boston Celtics 93, Miami Heat 80 | 3 points, 5 rebounds
May 27 | Game 6 | Miami Heat 111, Boston Celtics 103 | 9 points, 5 rebounds
May 29 | Game 7 | Boston Celtics 100, Miami Heat 96 | 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
Oladipo scored just nine points on 4-of-12 shooting in Miami’s season-ending home loss to Boston in Game 7 on Sunday night. His two biggest statistical outputs of the series — 23 points in Game 4 and 14 points in Game 2 — were both in losing efforts.
Juwan Morgan, Boston Celtics
May 23 | Game 4 | Boston Celtics 102, Miami Heat 82 | No stats recorded in 1:39 of play
May 25 | Game 5 | Boston Celtics 93, Miami Heat 80 | No stats recorded in 1:32 of play
May 27 | Game 6 | Miami Heat 111, Boston Celtics 103 | DNP
May 29 | Game 7 | Boston Celtics 100, Miami Heat 96 | DNP
Morgan played sparingly in four consecutive games from Game 2 through Game 5 but he didn’t record any stats in Games 4 or 5. Morgan and the Celtics will now advance to the NBA Finals to face the Golden State Warriors.
