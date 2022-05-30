Former Hoosiers in the NBA: Week in review (May 22-28)

Here’s a roundup of how the former Indiana men’s basketball players in the NBA have performed in the NBA playoffs in the last week, from Sunday, May 22 through games played on Saturday, May 28.

Victor Oladipo, Miami Heat

May 23 | Game 4 | Boston Celtics 102, Miami Heat 82 | 23 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds

May 25 | Game 5 | Boston Celtics 93, Miami Heat 80 | 3 points, 5 rebounds

May 27 | Game 6 | Miami Heat 111, Boston Celtics 103 | 9 points, 5 rebounds

May 29 | Game 7 | Boston Celtics 100, Miami Heat 96 | 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

Oladipo scored just nine points on 4-of-12 shooting in Miami’s season-ending home loss to Boston in Game 7 on Sunday night. His two biggest statistical outputs of the series — 23 points in Game 4 and 14 points in Game 2 — were both in losing efforts.

Juwan Morgan, Boston Celtics

May 23 | Game 4 | Boston Celtics 102, Miami Heat 82 | No stats recorded in 1:39 of play

May 25 | Game 5 | Boston Celtics 93, Miami Heat 80 | No stats recorded in 1:32 of play

May 27 | Game 6 | Miami Heat 111, Boston Celtics 103 | DNP

May 29 | Game 7 | Boston Celtics 100, Miami Heat 96 | DNP

Morgan played sparingly in four consecutive games from Game 2 through Game 5 but he didn’t record any stats in Games 4 or 5. Morgan and the Celtics will now advance to the NBA Finals to face the Golden State Warriors.