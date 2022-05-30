Former Hoosiers in the NBA: 2022 NBA Playoffs schedule for May 29-June 4

Former Indiana forward Juwan Morgan, who ranks 25th in program history with 1,374 career points for the Hoosiers, will make his NBA Finals debut with the Boston Celtics after they beat the No. 1-seeded Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night.

As Chronic Hoosier noted in a tweet shown below, two members of Indiana’s three-player recruiting class have played on teams that have advanced to the NBA Finals, as OG Anunoby won a title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

After Morgan signed a 10-day contract with Boston in late March, he signed a multiyear contract with the franchise in early April. He played in Games 2 through 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals for roughly eight and a half total minutes, scoring one point and grabbing two rebounds.

Here’s the schedule of this week’s NBA Finals games.

Thursday, June 2

9 p.m. ET | Game 1: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors | ABC

Sunday, June 5

8 p.m. ET | Game 2: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors | ABC