Aleksa Gulbe Signs With Pro Club Perfumerías Avenida

Happy Friday, Hoosier fans!

Got some cool news for ya today, as Indiana Women’s Basketball Alum Aleksa Gulbe has just signed a professional contract with Perfumerías Avenida of the Liga Femenina de Baloncesto:

Gulbe joins the Salamanca-based club after a 4-year career in the candy stripes in which she scored 1,071 points and won 90 games. She graduated from IU earlier this month and spent WNBA training camp with the Connecticut Suns prior to signing this overseas deal.

Perfumerías Avenida are the reigning LF champions in Spain and finished 3rd in all of EuroLeague last year. Given the fact that Gulbe is fresh off back-to-back Sweet Sixteens, I’d bet she fits their winning culture quite well.

Gulbe is a Riga, Latvia native, so I’m sure she’ll be happy to play closer to home. I don’t know how much spanish she knows, but if she wants to learn more about Spain I’m sure there’s another former Hoosier she could talk to... (I am talking about NCH).

Seeing a Hoosier turn pro is the best way to start off what’s shaping up to be a great Memorial Day Weekend... Enjoy!