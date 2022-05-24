Former Hoosiers in the NBA: Week in review (May 15-21)

Here’s a roundup of how the former Indiana men’s basketball players in the NBA have performed in the NBA playoffs in the last week, from Sunday, May 15 through games played on Saturday, May 21.

Victor Oladipo, Miami Heat

May 17 | ECF Game 1 | Miami Heat 118, Boston Celtics 107 | 5 points, 2 steals, 1 rebound

May 19 | ECF Game 2 | Boston Celtics 127, Miami Heat 102 | 14 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist

May 21 | ECF Game 3 | Miami Heat 109, Boston Celtics 103 | 5 points, 4 steals, 1 assist

Oladipo averaged just shy of 21 minutes per game in the first three games of the Eastern Conference Finals, which was about 3.5 minutes fewer than Miami’s Eastern Conference Semifinals series against Philadelphia. He shot a combined 5-of-21 in those three games for a combined 24 points, including two games with just five points.

Juwan Morgan, Boston Celtics

May 15 | ECSF Game 7 | Boston Celtics 109, Milwaukee Bucks 81 | 0 points, 0 rebounds

May 17 | ECF Game 1 | Miami Heat 118, Boston Celtics 107 | DNP

May 19 | ECF Game 2 | Boston Celtics 127, Miami Heat 102 | 1 point, 1 rebound

May 21 | ECF Game 3 | Miami Heat 109, Boston Celtics 103 | 1 rebound

Morgan finally saw playoff minutes last week after appearing in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals for 56 seconds against the Milwaukee Bucks, then he logged nearly five minutes in Boston’s Game 2 blowout win over Miami.