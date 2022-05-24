Former Hoosiers in the NBA: 2022 NBA Playoffs schedule for May 22-28

The two former Indiana men’s basketball players whose teams remain in the 2022 NBA Playoffs are squaring off in the Eastern Conference Finals: Victor Oladipo (Miami Heat) and Juwan Morgan (Boston Celtics).
Here’s the schedule of this week’s playoff games involving the teams of former Hoosiers.
Monday, May 23
Game 4 | Boston Celtics 102, Miami Heat 82 (series tied 2-2)
Wednesday, May 25
Game 5 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics | ESPN
Friday, May 27
Game 6 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Miami Heat at Boston Celtics | ESPN
