Former Hoosiers in the NBA: 2022 NBA Playoffs schedule for May 22-28

The two former Indiana men’s basketball players whose teams remain in the 2022 NBA Playoffs are squaring off in the Eastern Conference Finals: Victor Oladipo (Miami Heat) and Juwan Morgan (Boston Celtics).

Here’s the schedule of this week’s playoff games involving the teams of former Hoosiers.

Monday, May 23

Game 4 | Boston Celtics 102, Miami Heat 82 (series tied 2-2)

Wednesday, May 25

Game 5 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics | ESPN

Friday, May 27

Game 6 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Miami Heat at Boston Celtics | ESPN