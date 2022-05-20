Trayce Jackson-Davis returning to Indiana men’s basketball in 2022-23

Indiana men’s basketball’s Trayce Jackson-Davis will exit the NBA Draft process and remain with the Hoosiers for the upcoming season, according to his official Twitter.

Jackson-Davis declared for the NBA Draft in April, but left the possibility of returning to college open. Now, after weeks of teammates and friends around college basketball asking about his decision on Twitter, he has decided to return.

Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers in scoring, rebounds and blocks last season with 18.3 points per game, 8.1 rebounds per game and 81 total blocks. Now he’ll return to bolster his growing chemistry with Xavier Johnson.

Indiana has multiple newcomers from the high school ranks, adding two forwards in Malik Reneau and Kaleb Banks and two guards in Jalen Hood-Schifino and C.J. Gunn.

With a top-5 recruiting class, last season’s leading scorer and another year under head coach Mike Woodson, the Hoosiers will look to improve on their seeding in the NCAA Tournament and go for a deeper run.