Indiana Women’s Basketball adds Patberg as Team and Recruitment Coordinator

We’ve got some big news breaking this morning, as Indiana Women’s Basketball just announced that they’ll be adding former standout Guard Ali Patberg (‘22) to the staff as the Team and Recruitment Coordinator:

A familiar face has joined our staff



Welcome @alipatberg as our team and recruitment coordinator ⚪️ #iuwbb



Although it may be happening sooner than many expected, the news of Patberg joining the staff comes as no surprise. Both Head Coach Teri Moren and Patberg herself expressed interest in the idea of returning to Bloomington as a coach towards the end of last season, which was Patberg’s 7th as a college basketball player and 4th as a Hoosier.

During her Graduate campaign, Patberg averaged 11.6 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game over 33 games, each of which she started. She helped lead the Hoosiers to their second-straight Sweet Sixteen appearance, and was a Senior CLASS Award First Team All-American. The Columbus, Indiana native was also drafted by the Indiana Fever in the third round of the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Patberg is one of the most important and influential players in IU WBB history. She’s one of three Hoosiers to receive all-B1G honors four times, and ranks 3rd in program history with 528 assists. She was the most critical piece of the machine that led IU to their first-ever NCAA Elite Eight in 2021. IU Women’s Basketball would not be where it is today without Patberg, and knowing that the Indiana Kid is coming back to the program should provide fans with peace of mind for years to come. The team is in good hands.