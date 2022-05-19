Indiana Women’s Basketball lands 2023 commit Julianna LaMendola

Good evening Hoosier fans, we’ve got some Indiana Women’s basketball recruiting news!

Earlier today Class of 2023 guard Julianna LaMendola announced that she has committed to IU via her Twitter page:

LaMendola is a 6’1” guard out of the Dallas suburbs. This past season she helped Coppell High achieve a ridiculous 37-2 record, earning the team a trip to regionals and herself a spot on the 6A Texas All-State team.

Her stats make her out to be a scorer (averaged over 15 ppg this season) but after giving the film a glance it’s safe to say that she can do all that is asked of a guard and then some. LaMendola is a very well-rounded player.

LaMendola is the second recruit to enter the Hoosiers’ 2023 Class, joining fellow guard Lenee Beaumont who committed last month. With 2023 backcourt seemingly shored up, it’ll be interesting to see who Indiana Head Coach Teri Moren has her eye on next.

The recruiting may take a backseat for a bit however, as Moren now has a staff position to fill following the departure of Assistant Coach Ashley Williams. Williams is leaving IU for an assistant job at NC State, where she played from 2013-2017.

Losing a coach is rough, but the addition of a certified bucket getter in LaMendola will certainly make 5/19/22 a net positive in Indiana WBB history. Having exciting players to look forward to in these next few recruiting classes is awesome, the Cream and Crimson are in a good spot. Go Hoosier!