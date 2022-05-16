Former Hoosiers in the NBA: Week in review (May 8-14)

Here’s a roundup of how the former Indiana men’s basketball players in the NBA have performed in the NBA playoffs in the last week, from Sunday, May 8 through games played on Saturday, May 14.

Victor Oladipo, Miami Heat

May 8 | Game 4 | Philadelphia 76ers 116, Miami Heat 108 | 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals

May 10 | Game 5 | Miami Heat 120, Philadelphia 76ers 85 | 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists

May 12 | Game 6 | Miami Heat 99, Philadelphia 76ers 90 | 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists

Oladipo didn’t start any games in the Eastern Conference semifinals but he played as many as 32 minutes in a game (Game 4) in the series and he played at least 19 minutes in each game. In Miami’s 35-point win over Philadelphia in Game 5, Oladipo scored 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

Next up is an Eastern Conference Finals series against the Boston Celtics.

Juwan Morgan, Boston Celtics

May 9 | Game 4 | Boston Celtics 116, Milwaukee Bucks 108 | DNP

May 11 | Game 5 | Milwaukee Bucks 110, Boston Celtics 107 | DNP

May 13 | Game 6 | Boston Celtics 108, Milwaukee Bucks 95 | DNP

Morgan’s DNP streak extended to 10 games last week, as he hasn’t checked into a game since April 3.