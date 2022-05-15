Former Hoosiers in the NBA: 2022 NBA Playoffs schedule for May 15-21

Entering Sunday’s Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, there are two former Indiana men’s basketball players whose teams are competing in the conference semifinals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs: Victor Oladipo (Miami Heat) and Juwan Morgan (Boston Celtics).
Here’s the schedule of this week’s playoff games involving the teams of former Hoosiers.
Sunday, May 15
Game 7 | 3:30 p.m. ET | Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics | ABC
Tuesday, May 17
Game 1 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics/Milwaukee Bucks | ESPN
Thursday, May 19
Game 2 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics/Milwaukee Bucks | ESPN
Saturday, May 21
Game 3 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Miami Heat at Boston Celtics/Milwaukee Bucks | ABC
