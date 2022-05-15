Former Hoosiers in the NBA: 2022 NBA Playoffs schedule for May 15-21

Entering Sunday’s Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, there are two former Indiana men’s basketball players whose teams are competing in the conference semifinals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs: Victor Oladipo (Miami Heat) and Juwan Morgan (Boston Celtics).

Here’s the schedule of this week’s playoff games involving the teams of former Hoosiers.

Sunday, May 15

Game 7 | 3:30 p.m. ET | Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics | ABC

Tuesday, May 17

Game 1 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics/Milwaukee Bucks | ESPN

Thursday, May 19

Game 2 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics/Milwaukee Bucks | ESPN

Saturday, May 21

Game 3 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Miami Heat at Boston Celtics/Milwaukee Bucks | ABC