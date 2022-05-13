Indiana football lands Alabama transfer DB Brylan Lanier

Indiana football has landed a commitment from former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brylan Lanier, according to Lanier’s Twitter.

Lanier, a sophomore, did not see game action for the Crimson Tide during the 2021 season, according to Alabama’s official website. He was a 3-Star recruit in the Tide’s 2021 recruiting class and attended Paul W. Bryant High School in Cottondale, Alabama, just a few minutes away from Bryant-Denny Stadium is Tuscaloosa.

Lanier posted a highlight video from Alabama’s 2022 spring practices on Twitter. He shows ball skills in coverage, hauling in multiple interceptions in coverage while showing play recognition to undercut passes thrown his way.

He joins a transfer class ranked in the top-25 nationally, per 247 Sports. Indiana’s secondary will return starters including Tiawan Mullen and Jaylin Williams while losing Reese Taylor in the portal to the Purdue Boilermakers.

Having come from Alabama, a program known for developing top-tier defensive backs (among many national titles), Lanier knows what success looks like.