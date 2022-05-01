Former Hoosiers in the NBA: 2022 NBA Playoffs schedule for May 1-7

There are now just two former Indiana men’s basketball players whose teams are competing in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, after the Toronto Raptors and OG Anunoby were eliminated last week by the Philadelphia 76ers. The remaining former Hoosiers in the playoffs are Victor Oladipo (Miami Heat) and Juwan Morgan (Boston Celtics).

Here’s the schedule of this week’s playoff games involving the teams of former Hoosiers.

Sunday, May 1

Game 1 | (2) Boston Celtics vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks | 1 p.m. ET | ABC

Monday, May 2

Game 1 | (1) Miami Heat vs. (4) Philadelphia 76ers | 7:30 p.m. ET | TNT

Tuesday, May 3

Game 2 | (2) Boston Celtics vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks | 7 p.m. ET | TNT

Wednesday, May 4

Game 2 | (1) Miami Heat vs. (4) Philadelphia 76ers | 7:30 p.m. ET | TNT

Friday, May 6

Game 3 | (1) Miami Heat at (4) Philadelphia 76ers | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

Saturday, May 7

Game 3 | (2) Boston Celtics at (3) Milwaukee Bucks | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC