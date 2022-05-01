Former Hoosiers in the NBA: Week in review (Apr. 24-30)

Here’s a roundup of how the former Indiana men’s basketball players in the NBA have performed in the NBA playoffs in the last week, since Sunday, April 14 through games played on Saturday, April 30.

Victor Oladipo, Miami Heat

Game 4 | Apr. 24 | Miami Heat 110, Atlanta Hawks 86 | 6 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

Game 5 | Apr. 26 | Miami Heat 97, Atlanta Hawks 94 | 23 points, 3 assists, 3 steals

After not playing in the first three games of the series, Oladipo had an impressive performance in Miami’s series-clinching Game 5 win, when he scored 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting.

OG Anunoby, Raptors

Game 5 | Apr. 25 | Toronto Raptors 103, Philadelphia 76ers 88 | 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists

Game 6 | Apr. 28 | Philadelphia 76ers 132, Toronto Raptors 97 | 5 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal

After falling behind 3-0 to Philadelphia, Toronto won Game 4 and Game 5, the latter of which featured Anunoby scoring 16 points on 15 shots, but he had a quiet performance in Game 6, when the 76ers closed out the series.

Juwan Morgan, Boston Celtics

Game 4 | Apr. 25 | Boston Celtics 116, Brooklyn Nets 112 | DNP

Even though Boston swept Brooklyn, Morgan didn’t see the floor in the series.