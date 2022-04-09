 clock menu more-arrow no yes
BREAKING Trayce Jackson-Davis declares for NBA Draft, maintains eligibility

Indiana men's basketball's Trayce Jackson-Davis declares for NBA Draft, maintains eligibility

Jackson-Davis will have until June 1 to withdraw his name.

By Luke.Norton
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Portland Practice Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis has declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his current college eligibility, per an announcement from his Twitter account.

Jackson-Davis, a rising senior, has two years of eligibility remaining should he choose to remain with Indiana. The deadline to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft is June 1.

He was named a team captain prior to the 2021-22 season and earned All-Big Ten Second Team and Big Ten All-Defensive Team honors following the season. Additionally, Jackson-Davis was named to the All-Big Ten Tournament team selected by Big Ten media.

Jackson-Davis originally committed and played under former head coach Archie Miller before electing to remain with the Hoosiers after the hiring of Mike Woodson.

Led the Hoosiers with an average of 18.3 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 season. He was first on the team in blocked shots with 81 second in total assists with 66.

