Former Hoosiers in the NBA: Week in review (April 9)

Here’s a roundup of how the former Indiana men’s basketball players in the NBA have performed in the last week.

OG Anunoby, Raptors

Anunoby is currently listed as day to day with a quad injury. He last played on April 1, amid a five-game winning streak that started with his return to the lineup and ended last Sunday in his first game in his current stretch of being inactive.

Apr. 3 | Miami Heat 114, Toronto Raptors 109 | Inactive

Apr. 5 | Toronto Raptors 118, Atlanta Hawks 108 | Inactive

Apr. 7 | Toronto Raptors 119, Philadelphia 76ers 114 | Inactive

Apr. 8 | Toronto Raptors 117, Houston Rockets 115 | Inactive

Thomas Bryant, Wizards

Bryant has played sporadically since the start of March, appearing in nine games and registering a DNP in 12 others. After starting nine consecutive games in which logged minutes, Bryant has started for the Wizards since Feb. 17, playing less than 10 minutes in three of the last four games he’s played.

Apr. 3 | Boston Celtics 144, Washington Wizards 102 | 2 points, 3 rebounds in 8:01

Apr. 5 | Washington Wizards 132, Minnesota Timberwolves 114 | DNP

Apr. 6 | Atlanta Hawks 118, Washington Wizards 103 | 2 points, 3 rebounds in 4:23

Apr. 8 | New York Knicks 114, Washington Wizards 92 | 0 points, 10 rebounds in 25:32

Eric Gordon, Rockets

The Rockets, the worst team in the league, are on a six-game losing streak and Gordon hasn’t played since March 25.

Apr. 3 | Minnesota Timberwolves 139, Houston Rockets 132 | Inactive

Apr. 5 | Brooklyn Nets 118, Houston Rockets 105 | Inactive

Apr. 8 | Toronto Raptors 117, Houston Rockets 115 | Inactive

Romeo Langford, Spurs

Langford, who joined the Spurs in February, has played sparingly, appearing in just four games with the team since his signing. Three of those games, however, came in the last week.

Apr. 3 | San Antonio Spurs 113, Portland Trail Blazers 92 | 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal in 5:04

Apr. 5 | San Antonio Spurs 116, Denver Nuggets 97 | Inactive

Apr. 7 | Minnesota Timberwolves 127, San Antonio Spurs 121 | 3 points, 1 rebound in 10:51

Apr. 9 | Golden State Warriors 100, San Antonio Spurs 94 | 1 point, 1 rebound in 10:00

Victor Oladipo, Heat

Last Sunday, Oladipo played in just his seventh game this season for the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed. He recorded a season-high 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including six 3-pointers.

Apr. 3 | Miami Heat 114, Toronto Raptors 109 | 21 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals in 27:27

Apr. 5 | Miami Heat 144, Charlotte Hornets 115 | DNP

Apr. 8 | Miami Heat 113, Atlanta Hawks 109 | DNP

Juwan Morgan, Celtics

Morgan joined the Celtics in late April on a 10-day contract after playing for the Raptors earlier in the season.

Apr. 3 | Boston Celtics 144, Washington Wizards 102 | 0 points, 0 rebounds in 3:36

Apr. 6 | Boston Celtics 117, Chicago Bulls 94 | Inactive