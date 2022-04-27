Indiana guard Khristian Lander transfers to Western Kentucky

Indiana men’s basketball guard Khristian Lander will transfer to Western Kentucky, according to posts from his social media accounts Wednesday.

Lander, a former 5-star guard out of Evansville Reitz High School, elected to reclassify from the 2021 recruiting class to join the Hoosiers a year early in 2020 under then-head coach Archie Miller.

He saw limited minutes as a freshman, playing in 26 games off the bench in 2020-21. He recorded a season-high 22 minutes against Michigan State and a season-high 10 points against North Alabama.

Lander was one of many players to enter the transfer portal following the firing of Miller, but exited the portal upon the Hiring of Mike Woodson. He played in 13 games in 2021-22, averaging 2.9 points off the bench.

With limited minutes, the emergence of Xavier Johnson and two guards joining Indiana from the 2022 recruiting class, Lander elected to enter the transfer portal on March 23.

Lander’s father, Keith Lander, was a defensive back on Western Kentucky’s football team.

