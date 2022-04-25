Indiana’s Parker Stewart returning to UT-Martin

Indiana men’s basketball’s Parker Stewart is transferring to the University of Tennessee at Martin, according to posts from his official social media accounts.

One thing I’ve learned in life is to never take time around the people you love for granted. I will be using my additional year of eligibility and will be returning HOME, to UTM for my final season. Long Live 45…my goal is to complete your mission. Mama I’m back. pic.twitter.com/EdWK1z2MWl — Parker Stewart (@_PSTEW) April 25, 2022

Stewart, a native of Union City, Tennessee, originally transferred to Indiana from UT Martin during the 2020-21 season under former head coach Archie Miller. Stewart’s late father, Anthony Stewart, was the head coach at UT Martin during Stewart’s previous stint with the Skyhawks.

Stewart wears No. 45 in honor of his father, who wore the number during his own playing career at Mount Union.

He led the Hoosiers in 3-point shot attempts with 135, 3-point shooting percentage with 39.3% and scored 6.2 points per game. Stewart played in 34 games and was a starter in 31.

Stewart participated in the Hoosiers’ senior night stated his intentions to not return to Indiana on March 25, saying he would pursue opportunities in the transfer portal or professionally. He entered the transfer portal days later.