Indiana’s Parker Stewart returning to UT-Martin

Stewart was Indiana’s leading 3-point shooter in 2021-22.

By Luke.Norton
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 12 Big Ten Tournament - Indiana v Iowa Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indiana men’s basketball’s Parker Stewart is transferring to the University of Tennessee at Martin, according to posts from his official social media accounts.

Stewart, a native of Union City, Tennessee, originally transferred to Indiana from UT Martin during the 2020-21 season under former head coach Archie Miller. Stewart’s late father, Anthony Stewart, was the head coach at UT Martin during Stewart’s previous stint with the Skyhawks.

Stewart wears No. 45 in honor of his father, who wore the number during his own playing career at Mount Union.

He led the Hoosiers in 3-point shot attempts with 135, 3-point shooting percentage with 39.3% and scored 6.2 points per game. Stewart played in 34 games and was a starter in 31.

Stewart participated in the Hoosiers’ senior night stated his intentions to not return to Indiana on March 25, saying he would pursue opportunities in the transfer portal or professionally. He entered the transfer portal days later.

