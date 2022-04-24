Former Hoosiers in the NBA: Week in review (Apr. 24)

Here’s a roundup of how the former Indiana men’s basketball players in the NBA have performed in the NBA playoffs in the last week, since Sunday, April 17 through games played on Saturday, April 23.

Victor Oladipo, Miami Heat

Game 1 | Apr. 17 | Miami Heat 115, Atlanta Hawks 91 | DNP

Game 2 | Apr. 19 | Miami Heat 115, Atlanta Hawks 105 | DNP

Game 3 | Apr. 22 | Atlanta Hawks 111, Miami Heat 110 | DNP

Oladipo, who played in just eight regular-season games as he returned from injury late in the season, has been a healthy scratch through the first three games of Miami’s first-round series against Atlanta.

OG Anunoby, Raptors

Game 2 | Apr. 18 | Philadelphia 76ers 112, Toronto Raptors 97 | 26 points, 1 rebound

Game 3 | Apr. 20 | Philadelphia 76ers 104, Toronto Raptors 101 | 26 points, 5 rebounds

Game 4 | Apr. 23 | Toronto Raptors 110, Philadelphia 76ers 102 | 11 points, 5 rebounds

Toronto prevented a first-round sweep against Philadelphia with a Game 4 win on Saturday, when Anunoby finished with 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal on 3-of-13 shooting.

Juwan Morgan, Boston Celtics

Game 1 | Apr. 17 | Boston Celtics 115, Brooklyn Nets 114 | DNP

Game 2 | Apr. 20 | Boston Celtics 114, Brooklyn Nets 107 | DNP

Game 3 | Apr. 23 | Boston Celtics 109, Brooklyn Nets 103 | DNP

Morgan hasn’t seen the floor so far in Boston’s first-round series against Brooklyn.