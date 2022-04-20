Indiana guard Rob Phinisee transfers to Cincinnati

Former Indiana men’s basketball guard Rob Phinisee will transfer to Cincinnati, according to his official social media accounts.

Phinisee was down to choosing either the Bearcats or heading up north to Butler with Thad Matta, according to a previous post from Phinisee’s Twitter account.

Phinisee, known as “Big Shot Rob” for key, game defining shots made against Michigan State as a freshman and then Purdue this past year, entered the transfer portal on March 25. He thanked coaches, teammates and Hoosier fans in his initial post.

Initially recruited out of West Lafayette under previous head coach Archie Miller, Phinisee took on a bench role under new head coach Mike Woodson with the arrival of Xavier Johnson. He provided key minutes in Johnson’s stead, particularly on defense.

He scored 4.5 points per game this past season, and is the first of the Hoosiers’ transfer portal entries to find a new home this offseason.