Big Ten News: Football staying in Indianapolis, basketball tournaments on the move

The Big Ten conference announced the future locations of its marquee events in a press release Wednesday.

The Big Ten Football Championship Game will remain in Indianapolis through 2024 while the men’s and women’s tournaments will be on the move.

The United Center in Chicago will host the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament in 2023, while the Target Center in Minneapolis will host the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2023-24.

The men’s tournament will join the women’s in Minneapolis in 2024.

“We are thrilled to bring marquee conference events such as the Big Ten Football Championship Game and the Big Ten Basketball Tournaments to world-class cities and venues within the conference footprint,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in the release. “Indianapolis and Minneapolis each have a strong history and tradition of hosting some of the world’s premier events in cities that feature an exceptional base of Big Ten Conference alumni and fans.